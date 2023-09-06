Ozzie Albies vs. Cardinals Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 6
Published: Sep. 6, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.356 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.
He notched a home run while going 2-for-5 in his previous game against the Cardinals.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is batting .271 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 47th in batting average, 75th in on-base percentage, and 17th in slugging.
- Albies is batting .409 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- Albies has had a hit in 86 of 124 games this season (69.4%), including multiple hits 35 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 21.8% of his games this season, and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has picked up an RBI in 39.5% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 21.0% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this season (51.6%), including multiple runs in 13 games.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|58
|GP
|66
|.244
|AVG
|.294
|.301
|OBP
|.352
|.462
|SLG
|.547
|23
|XBH
|31
|11
|HR
|18
|39
|RBI
|52
|40/17
|K/BB
|49/20
|2
|SB
|9
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 7.8 K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.68).
- The Cardinals surrender the first-fewest home runs in baseball (142 total, one per game).
- Hudson gets the start for the Cardinals, his eighth of the season. He is 5-1 with a 4.02 ERA and 33 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw seven innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.02, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .248 batting average against him.
