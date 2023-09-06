The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.317 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 59 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dakota Hudson and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Wednesday, September 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Dakota Hudson

Dakota Hudson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .268 with 21 doubles, 20 home runs and 41 walks.

Murphy has had a hit in 58 of 94 games this season (61.7%), including multiple hits 21 times (22.3%).

He has homered in 19 games this season (20.2%), homering in 5.1% of his chances at the plate.

Murphy has an RBI in 36 of 94 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 45 of 94 games this season, he has scored, and 12 of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 47 .271 AVG .265 .371 OBP .381 .482 SLG .542 19 XBH 22 8 HR 12 30 RBI 37 48/20 K/BB 40/21 0 SB 0

