Thursday's contest between the Atlanta Braves (90-48) and the St. Louis Cardinals (61-78) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves taking home the win. Game time is at 7:20 PM on September 7.

The probable pitchers are Max Fried (6-1) for the Braves and Adam Wainwright (3-10) for the Cardinals.

Braves vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Braves have a record of 2-2-0 ATS over their last 10 games.

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 124 times this season and won 82, or 66.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has played as favorites of -350 or more twice this season and lost both games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 77.8% chance to win.

No team has scored more than the 801 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.88 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

