DeAndre Hopkins 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
DeAndre Hopkins, who is currently the 22nd wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (52nd overall), tallied 87.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 49th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Tennessee Titans WR.
Is Hopkins on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football for a 100% deposit match up to $100!
DeAndre Hopkins Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|87.70
|129.96
|-
|Overall Rank
|157
|92
|52
|Position Rank
|50
|25
|22
Similar Players to Consider
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Stats
- Hopkins was targeted 96 times last year and turned them into 64 grabs for 717 yards (79.7 ypg) and scored three touchdowns.
- Hopkins picked up 21.9 fantasy points -- 12 receptions, 159 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 8 against the Minnesota Vikings.
- In Week 16 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Hopkins finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: one reception, four yards, on 10 targets.
Rep Hopkins and the Tennessee Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
DeAndre Hopkins 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 7
|Saints
|10.3
|14
|10
|103
|0
|Week 8
|@Vikings
|21.9
|13
|12
|159
|1
|Week 9
|Seahawks
|9.6
|5
|4
|36
|1
|Week 10
|@Rams
|9.8
|14
|10
|98
|0
|Week 11
|49ers
|9.1
|12
|9
|91
|0
|Week 12
|Chargers
|14.7
|6
|4
|87
|1
|Week 14
|Patriots
|5.9
|11
|7
|79
|0
|Week 15
|@Broncos
|6.0
|11
|7
|60
|0
|Week 16
|Buccaneers
|0.4
|10
|1
|4
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.