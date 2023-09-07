Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an average draft position that ranks him 97th at his position (289th overall), Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 57.7 fantasy points, which ranked him 78th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Tennessee Titans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this article.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|57.70
|64.74
|-
|Overall Rank
|216
|224
|289
|Position Rank
|81
|85
|97
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Stats
- Last season, Westbrook-Ikhine drew 50 targets and converted them into 25 receptions for 397 yards and three TDs, averaging 23.4 yards per tilt.
- In his best performance last season -- Week 10 against the Denver Broncos -- Westbrook-Ikhine accumulated 23.9 fantasy points. His stat line: five catches, 119 yards and two touchdowns.
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Giants
|1.3
|2
|1
|13
|0
|Week 2
|@Bills
|1.3
|4
|1
|13
|0
|Week 3
|Raiders
|4.0
|3
|3
|40
|0
|Week 5
|@Commanders
|7.2
|3
|2
|72
|0
|Week 7
|Colts
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Broncos
|23.9
|8
|5
|119
|2
|Week 11
|@Packers
|2.8
|2
|2
|28
|0
|Week 12
|Bengals
|5.8
|6
|4
|58
|0
|Week 13
|@Eagles
|0.4
|2
|1
|4
|0
|Week 14
|Jaguars
|8.3
|8
|3
|23
|1
|Week 15
|@Chargers
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Texans
|2.3
|3
|2
|23
|0
|Week 17
|Cowboys
|0.4
|3
|1
|4
|0
|Week 18
|@Jaguars
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
