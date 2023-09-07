Travis d'Arnaud is available when the Atlanta Braves battle Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Truist Park Thursday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on September 3 against the Dodgers) he went 0-for-3.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, September 7, 2023

Thursday, September 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud is batting .243 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 17 walks.

In 55.2% of his games this year (32 of 58), d'Arnaud has picked up at least one hit, and in 13 of those games (22.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in nine games this year (15.5%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his chances at the plate.

d'Arnaud has driven in a run in 22 games this year (37.9%), including nine games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 23 times this season (39.7%), including three games with multiple runs (5.2%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 33 .209 AVG .266 .289 OBP .309 .430 SLG .438 9 XBH 12 5 HR 5 17 RBI 17 17/10 K/BB 32/7 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings