Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (91-48) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) at Truist Park has a projected final score of 5-3 based on our computer prediction, with the Braves securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:20 PM on September 8.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.93 ERA).

Braves vs. Pirates Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, September 8, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Braves 5, Pirates 3.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Pirates

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 3-2-0 against the spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 125 times and won 83, or 66.4%, of those games.

Atlanta has entered 41 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 29-12 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

No team has scored more than the 809 runs Atlanta has this season.

The Braves' 3.89 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Braves Schedule