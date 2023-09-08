The Atlanta Braves (91-48) and Pittsburgh Pirates (65-75) clash on Friday at 7:20 PM ET, opening a three-game series at Truist Park.

The Braves will give the nod to Bryce Elder (11-4, 3.42 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Mitch Keller (11-8, 3.93 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (11-4, 3.42 ERA) vs Keller - PIT (11-8, 3.93 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (11-4) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, a 2.09 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.223 in 27 games this season.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned 15 quality starts.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Bryce Elder vs. Pirates

The Pirates rank 24th in MLB with 589 runs scored this season. They have a .235 batting average this campaign with 137 home runs (27th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Pirates to go 6-for-20 with a double and five RBI in five innings this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Mitch Keller

The Pirates are sending Keller (11-8) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-8 with a 3.93 ERA and 187 strikeouts in 169 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has put together a 3.93 ERA and 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings during 28 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .247 to his opponents.

Keller is trying to build upon a fourth-game quality start streak in this game.

Keller will try to extend a 28-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging six frames per appearance).

He has had four appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

The 27-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.93), 34th in WHIP (1.255), and 13th in K/9 (9.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.

Mitch Keller vs. Braves

The opposing Braves offense has the best slugging percentage (.504) and ranks first in home runs hit (270) in all of MLB. They have a collective .276 batting average, and are first in the league with 1315 total hits and first in MLB play scoring 809 runs.

Keller has a 5.4 ERA and a 1.8 WHIP against the Braves this season in five innings pitched, allowing a .391 batting average over one appearance.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.