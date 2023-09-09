The No. 9 Tennessee Volunteers (1-0) face an FCS opponent, the Austin Peay Governors (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee ranks 33rd in scoring defense this season (13 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 49 points per game. Austin Peay has been struggling on defense, ranking 21st-worst with 49 points allowed per game. It has been better offensively, putting up 23 points per contest (53rd-ranked).

For more specifics of this contest, including where and how to watch on SEC Network+, keep reading.

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Austin Peay vs. Tennessee Key Statistics

Austin Peay Tennessee 253 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 499 (37th) 432 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 201 (13th) 39 (114th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 287 (11th) 214 (45th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212 (77th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has racked up 214 yards (214 ypg) while completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, CJ Evans Jr., has carried the ball eight times for 30 yards (30 per game) with one touchdown.

Jevon Jackson has piled up 26 yards (on seven attempts).

Kam Thomas has totaled five catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 72 (72 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Kenny Odom has put up a 66-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught four passes on four targets.

Trey Goodman has racked up 26 reciving yards (26 ypg) this season.

Tennessee Stats Leaders

Joe Milton has racked up 201 yards (201 ypg) on 21-of-30 passing with two touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 33 rushing yards (33 ypg) on nine carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylen Wright has racked up 115 yards on 12 carries.

Jabari Small has racked up 67 yards on 13 carries.

Ramel Keyton's leads his squad with 66 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of five targets).

Squirrel White has put up a 45-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on seven targets.

Bru McCoy's two grabs have turned into 21 yards.

