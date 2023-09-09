Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Pirates on September 9, 2023
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Bryan Reynolds is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Atlanta Braves and the Pittsburgh Pirates play at Truist Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:20 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Pirates Game Info
- When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Pittsburgh Pirates
Bryan Reynolds Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
Reynolds Stats
- Reynolds has 29 doubles, five triples, 19 home runs, 43 walks and 67 RBI (132 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.
- He has a slash line of .265/.325/.458 so far this year.
- Reynolds will look for his 10th straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Reynolds Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
Ke'Bryan Hayes Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Hayes Stats
- Ke'Bryan Hayes has 23 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs, 26 walks and 54 RBI (111 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashed .267/.309/.451 on the season.
- Hayes has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .316 with a double, a triple, two home runs, a walk and two RBI.
Hayes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Sep. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 6
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Sep. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|7
|0
|at Cardinals
|Sep. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Bet on player props for Bryan Reynolds, Ke'Bryan Hayes or other Pirates players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.