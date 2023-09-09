The Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) and the Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) meet at Finley Stadium Davenport Field on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Chattanooga is compiling 27 points per game on offense, which ranks them 43rd in the FCS. Defensively, the defense ranks 88th, giving up 41 points per contest. Kennesaw State's offensive attack has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks 21st-best in the FCS with 446 total yards per contest. In terms of defense, it is ceding 315 total yards per game, which ranks 49th.

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga, Tennessee Venue: Finley Stadium Davenport Field

Chattanooga vs. Kennesaw State Key Statistics

Chattanooga Kennesaw State 488 (22nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 446 (30th) 517 (95th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 315 (46th) 177 (37th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197 (28th) 311 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 249 (26th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Chattanooga Stats Leaders

Chase Artopoeus has 311 yards passing for Chattanooga, completing 47.8% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and one interception this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 40 rushing yards (40 ypg) on six carries.

Ailym Ford has 90 rushing yards on 24 carries.

This season, Gino Appleberry Jr. has carried the ball 11 times for 48 yards (48 per game) and one touchdown.

Jayin Whatley's 106 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted nine times and has registered six catches.

Jamoi Mayes has hauled in five receptions totaling 75 yards so far this campaign.

Sam Phillips has been the target of 13 passes and racked up four receptions for 54 yards, an average of 54 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Kennesaw State Stats Leaders

Jonathan Murphy has been a dual threat for Kennesaw State this season. He has 219 passing yards (219 per game) while completing 66.7% of his passes. He's tossed two touchdown passes and zero interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 90 yards (90 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Davis Bryson has run for 32 yards across three carries, scoring one touchdown.

Carson Kent leads his team with 67 receiving yards on three receptions.

Blake Bohannon has caught one pass and compiled 55 receiving yards (55 per game) with one touchdown.

Tykeem Wallace has racked up 54 reciving yards (54 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

