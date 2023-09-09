The Memphis Tigers (1-0) square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) in college football action at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Arkansas. In the column below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed betting decisions.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Memphis vs. Arkansas State? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

When and Where is Memphis vs. Arkansas State?

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Memphis 39, Arkansas State 20

Memphis 39, Arkansas State 20 The Tigers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -2000 or shorter.

Arkansas State lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Red Wolves have played as an underdog of +1000 or more once this season and lost that game.

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 95.2% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arkansas State (+21)



Arkansas State (+21) Arkansas State is winless against the spread this season.

The Red Wolves have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 21 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Memphis vs. Arkansas State matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (57.5)



Over (57.5) The total for the matchup of 57.5 is 1.5 points more than the combined points per game averages for Memphis (56 points per game) and Arkansas State (0 points per game).

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Memphis

Arkansas State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 57.5 57.5 Implied Total AVG 47 47 ATS Record 0-1-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-0-0 0-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.