The Memphis Tigers (1-0) go on the road to square off against the Arkansas State Red Wolves (0-1) at Centennial Bank Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

Memphis ranks 41st in scoring defense this season (14 points allowed per game), but has been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking ninth-best in the FBS with 56 points per game. Arkansas State has been outplayed on both offense and defense this season, ranking third-worst in points (0 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (73 per game).

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Jonesboro, Arkansas

Jonesboro, Arkansas Venue: Centennial Bank Stadium

Memphis vs. Arkansas State Key Statistics

Memphis Arkansas State 551 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 208 (127th) 91 (1st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 642 (119th) 208 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 48 (124th) 343 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 160 (106th) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 334 passing yards for Memphis, completing 75% of his passes and recording two touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

Sutton Smith has 115 rushing yards on 18 carries with two touchdowns.

Blake Watson has been handed the ball 10 times this year and racked up 75 yards (75 per game) with three touchdowns. He's also contributed in the passing game with five grabs for 37 yards

DeMeer Blankumsee's leads his squad with 98 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on six catches (out of six targets) and scored one touchdown.

Roc Taylor has caught six passes for 78 yards (78 yards per game) this year.

Tauskie Dove has hauled in three receptions for 72 yards, an average of 72 yards per game.

Arkansas State Stats Leaders

J.T. Shrout has been a dual threat for Arkansas State this season. He has 148 passing yards (148 per game) while completing 46.2% of his passes. On the ground, he's compiled 10 yards (10 ypg) on one carry.

The team's top rusher, Jaxon Dailey, has carried the ball three times for 11 yards (11 per game).

Courtney Jackson has hauled in 66 receiving yards on three receptions to pace his team so far this season.

Tennel Bryant has caught three passes and compiled 33 receiving yards (33 per game).

Corey Rucker's four targets have resulted in one catch for 28 yards.

