The Missouri Tigers (1-0) host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

From an offensive standpoint, Missouri ranks 55th in the FBS with 35 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 28th in points allowed (194 points allowed per contest). This season has been ugly for Middle Tennessee on both offense and defense, as it is averaging only 7 points per contest (11th-worst) and ceding 56 points per game (eighth-worst).

We dive into all of the details you need before this matchup begins in this article, including how to watch on SEC Network+.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ City: Columbia, Missouri

Columbia, Missouri Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Key Statistics

Middle Tennessee Missouri 211 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437 (60th) 431 (90th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 194 (11th) 78 (112th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (32nd) 133 (116th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 226 (71st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (38th) 0 (97th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (97th)

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 127 yards on 21-of-32 passing with one touchdown and one interception this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 16 yards.

The team's top rusher, Jekail Middlebrook, has carried the ball eight times for 32 yards (32 per game) this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 21 receiving yards (21 per game) on one catch.

Jaiden Credle has collected four receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 25 (25 yards per game). He's been targeted four times.

DJ England-Chisolm's four targets have resulted in three catches for 16 yards.

Missouri Stats Leaders

Brady Cook has thrown for 172 yards (172 ypg) to lead Missouri, completing 81% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 17 rushing yards on three carries with one rushing touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Cody Schrader, has carried the ball 18 times for 138 yards (138 per game), scoring one time.

Nathaniel Peat has 34 yards as a receiver (34 per game) on two catches, while also racking up 52 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Luther Burden III has hauled in seven receptions for 96 yards (96 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Mekhi Miller has hauled in two receptions totaling 49 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

