The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (0-1) will look to upset the Missouri Tigers (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. The Tigers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 21 points. The over/under is 48.5 in the outing.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Missouri vs. Middle Tennessee matchup.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network+
  • City: Columbia, Missouri
  • Venue: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Middle Tennessee vs. Missouri Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Missouri Moneyline Middle Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Missouri (-21) 48.5 -1600 +900 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Missouri (-20.5) 47.5 -1450 +850 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Missouri (-20.5) 47.5 -1800 +920 Bet on this game with FanDuel
Tipico Missouri (-20.5) - - - Bet on this game with Tipico

Week 2 Odds

Middle Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win CUSA +1200 Bet $100 to win $1200

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.