The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.304 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Johan Oviedo and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-5) against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Johan Oviedo

Johan Oviedo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ozzie Albies? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies is batting .264 with 21 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 38 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 69th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 93rd and he is 20th in slugging.

Albies has had a hit in 86 of 127 games this year (67.7%), including multiple hits 35 times (27.6%).

He has hit a home run in 21.3% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his chances at the plate.

Albies has picked up an RBI in 38.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 65 games this season (51.2%), including multiple runs in 13 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 61 GP 66 .231 AVG .294 .289 OBP .352 .437 SLG .547 23 XBH 31 11 HR 18 39 RBI 52 44/18 K/BB 49/20 2 SB 9

Pirates Pitching Rankings