Based on our computer model, the Tennessee State Tigers will take down the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions when the two teams come together at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 7:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Tennessee State vs. UAPB Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-20.1) 46.3 Tennessee State 33, UAPB 13

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have no wins against the spread this season.

Every Tigers game has hit the over this year.

UAPB Betting Info (2023)

The Golden Lions have covered the spread once in one opportunity this year.

No Golden Lions one games with a set total this year have hit the over.

Tigers vs. Golden Lions 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee State 3.0 56.0 -- -- 3.0 56.0 UAPB 7.0 42.0 -- -- 7.0 42.0

