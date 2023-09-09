Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida is the setting for the Tennessee State Tigers' (0-1) matchup against the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-1) on September 9, 2023, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

It's been a tough stretch for Tennessee State, which ranks 15th-worst in scoring offense (3.0 points per game) and 14th-worst in scoring defense (56.0 points per game allowed) in 2023. With 7.0 points per game on the offensive side of the ball, UAPB ranks 102nd in the FCS. Defensively, it ranks 91st, allowing 42.0 points per game.

Tennessee State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Tennessee State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Tennessee State UAPB 156.0 (117th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 252.0 (88th) 557.0 (103rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.0 (95th) 89.0 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 102.0 (76th) 67.0 (114th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 150.0 (77th) 2 (106th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (16th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (3rd)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Deveon Bryant leads Tennessee State with 43 yards (43.0 ypg) on 5-of-12 passing with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 29 rushing yards on six carries.

Jalen Rouse has carried the ball 11 times for 28 yards (28.0 per game).

Dashon Davis' 22 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted three times and has collected one receptions.

Chayil Garnett has hauled in one pass while averaging 13.0 yards per game.

Delanie Majors' one catch is good enough for 11 yards.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Mekhi Hagens has put up 109 passing yards, or 109.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 47.6% of his passes.

Johness Davis has rushed 17 times for a team-high 82 yards (82.0 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his three receptions this season are good for 20 yards.

BJ Curry has run for 9 yards across three carries.

Kenji Lewis paces his squad with 64 receiving yards on five receptions.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 36-yard season so far. He's caught three passes on seven targets.

