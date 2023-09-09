The Missouri State Bears (0-1) visit the UT Martin Skyhawks (0-1) at Hardy M. Graham Stadium on Saturday, September 9, 2023.

UT Martin is putting up 7.0 points per game on offense, which ranks them 102nd in the FCS. On defense, the defense ranks 103rd, allowing 48.0 points per game. Missouri State has been struggling defensively, ranking 21st-worst with 521.0 total yards given up per game. It has been more effective on offense, putting up 217.0 total yards per contest (96th-ranked).

UT Martin vs. Missouri State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Martin, Tennessee

Martin, Tennessee Venue: Hardy M. Graham Stadium

UT Martin vs. Missouri State Key Statistics

UT Martin Missouri State 260.0 (85th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.0 (98th) 559.0 (105th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 521.0 (97th) 132.0 (56th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 74.0 (99th) 128.0 (92nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.0 (83rd) 1 (87th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (106th) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (16th)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent leads UT Martin with 128 yards (128.0 ypg) on 18-of-32 passing with one touchdown and zero interceptions this season. He also has 47 rushing yards on six carries.

This season, Sam Franklin has carried the ball 12 times for 46 yards (46.0 per game), while also racking up 18 yards through the air .

Asa Wondeh's team-leading 42 yards as a receiver have come on four catches (out of four targets).

Jordan Castleberry has grabbed three passes while averaging 25.0 yards per game.

Missouri State Stats Leaders

Jacob Clark has thrown for 143 yards on 14-of-21 passing with one touchdown and two interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 36 yards.

Jacardia Wright has 27 receiving yards (27.0 per game) on one catch while racking up 23 rushing yards on 15 attempts.

Celdon Manning's 31 receiving yards (31.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has two catches on two targets.

DVontae Key's three targets have resulted in two grabs for 23 yards.

