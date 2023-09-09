Based on our computer projection model, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will take down the Vanderbilt Commodores when the two teams play at Truist Field on Saturday, September 9, which starts at 11:00 AM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Vanderbilt vs. Wake Forest Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Wake Forest (-10) Over (57.5) Wake Forest 38, Vanderbilt 24

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 24.4% chance of a victory for the Commodores.

The Commodores are winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).

In Commodores two games with a set total, all have hit the over.

The average point total for the Vanderbilt this year is 3.2 points less than this game's over/under.

Commodores vs. Demon Deacons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Wake Forest 37.0 17.0 37.0 17.0 -- -- Vanderbilt 41.0 20.5 41.0 20.5 -- --

