With the college football season entering Week 2, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MEAC. To make sure you don't miss any of the action, see the piece below for details on how to watch.

MEAC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Delaware State Hornets at Army Black Knights 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) South Carolina State Bulldogs at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ACC Network Extra Norfolk State Spartans at Hampton Pirates 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Morgan State Bears at Akron Zips 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) North Carolina Central Eagles at North Carolina A&T Aggies 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 FloSports (Live stream on Fubo) Morehouse Maroon Tigers at Howard Bison 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 9 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

