Best Bets, Odds & Tips for the Saints vs. Titans Game – Week 1
The Tennessee Titans (0-0) visit the New Orleans Saints (0-0) at Caesars Superdome on Sunday, September 10, 2023, and best bets information is available.
When is Saints vs. Titans?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: New Orleans 23 - Titans 16
- The Saints have a 59.7% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Saints won four of the six games they were favored on the moneyline last season (66.7%).
- New Orleans finished 3-1 last year (winning 75% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -148 or shorter.
- Last season, the Titans won three out of the nine games in which they were the underdog.
- Last season, Tennessee won two of its eight games when it was the underdog by at least +124 on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New Orleans (-3)
- The Saints covered the spread seven times in 17 games last year.
- As a 3-point or greater favorite, New Orleans had one win ATS (1-3) last year.
- The Titans covered the spread nine times in 17 games last year.
- As 3-point underdogs or greater, Tennessee went 4-2-1 against the spread last year.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (42)
- New Orleans and Tennessee combined to average 5.1 fewer points per game a season ago than the over/under of 42 set for this game.
- Opponents of these two teams averaged a combined 41.4 points per game last season, 0.6 fewer than the point total for this matchup.
- The Saints and their opponents combined to go over the point total six out of 17 times last season.
- Last season, five Titans games went over the point total.
