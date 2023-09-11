Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Claiborne County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Claiborne County, Tennessee this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Claiborne County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Monday
Cumberland Gap High School at North Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 11
- Location: Greeneville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cosby High School at Claiborne High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: New Tazewell, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.