Greene County, Tennessee has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available in this article.

Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Cumberland Gap High School at North Greene High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 11

7:30 PM ET on September 11 Location: Greeneville, TN

Greeneville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

North Greene High School at Hancock County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Sneedville, TN

Sneedville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Union County High School at South Greene High School