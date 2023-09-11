The Atlanta Braves and Ozzie Albies (.326 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Pirates.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Michael Lorenzen TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 22 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs and 39 walks while batting .266.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 64th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Albies has had a hit in 89 of 130 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 36 times (27.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 27 games this year (20.8%), homering in 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.2% of his games this season, Albies has driven in at least one run. In 26 of those games (20.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.8%.

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 63 GP 67 .235 AVG .294 .290 OBP .352 .433 SLG .546 23 XBH 32 11 HR 18 40 RBI 53 45/18 K/BB 50/21 3 SB 9

Phillies Pitching Rankings