There is high school football competition in Sevier County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

    Monday

    Sevier County High School at Cocke County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11
    • Location: Newport, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Seymour High School at Anderson Co. High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Clinton, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

