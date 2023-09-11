There is high school football competition in Sevier County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.

Sevier County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Sevier County High School at Cocke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 11

Newport, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Seymour High School at Anderson Co. High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

Clinton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

