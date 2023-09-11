We have 2023 high school football action in Williamson County, Tennessee this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Monday

Franklin Classical School at Tennessee Heat

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 11

6:30 PM CT on September 11 Location: Mount Juliet, TN

Mount Juliet, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Summit High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Cheatham County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Ashland City, TN

Ashland City, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

John Overton High School at Ravenwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Franklin High School at Nolensville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nolensville, TN

Nolensville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Coffee County Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Manchester, TN

Manchester, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Clarksville Academy