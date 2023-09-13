Braves vs. Phillies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 13
Wednesday's game between the Atlanta Braves (95-50) and the Philadelphia Phillies (79-66) at Citizens Bank Park has a good chance to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Braves securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on September 13.
The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (16-5) against the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (2-3).
Braves vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH
Braves vs. Phillies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Braves 6, Phillies 5.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Phillies
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- In nine games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Braves have a record of 5-4.
- Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last three chances.
- The Braves have been favorites in 131 games this season and won 87 (66.4%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has entered 79 games this season favored by -165 or more and is 57-22 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 62.3% chance of a victory for the Braves.
- Atlanta leads MLB with 848 runs scored this season.
- The Braves have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 9
|Pirates
|L 8-4
|Dylan Dodd vs Johan Oviedo
|September 10
|Pirates
|W 5-2
|Allan Winans vs Luis Ortiz
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|W 10-8
|Charlie Morton vs Taijuan Walker
|September 11
|@ Phillies
|L 7-5
|Kyle Wright vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 12
|@ Phillies
|W 7-6
|Max Fried vs Zack Wheeler
|September 13
|@ Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Cristopher Sanchez
|September 15
|@ Marlins
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Johnny Cueto
|September 16
|@ Marlins
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 17
|@ Marlins
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Jesús Luzardo
|September 18
|Phillies
|-
|Spencer Strider vs Michael Lorenzen
|September 19
|Phillies
|-
|Max Fried vs Cristopher Sanchez
