Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies will hit the field on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park against Spencer Strider, who starts for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is set for 6:40 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 281 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves' .275 batting average leads MLB.

Atlanta scores the most runs in baseball (848 total, 5.8 per game).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest mark in MLB.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in the majors.

Atlanta has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).

The Braves average MLB's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.274).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Strider (16-5 with a 3.89 ERA and 250 strikeouts in 162 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 29th of the season.

The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went 2 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up six hits.

Strider enters the game with 16 quality starts under his belt this season.

Strider is looking to pick up his 26th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has had six appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/9/2023 Pirates L 8-4 Home Dylan Dodd Johan Oviedo 9/10/2023 Pirates W 5-2 Home Allan Winans Luis Ortiz 9/11/2023 Phillies W 10-8 Away Charlie Morton Taijuan Walker 9/11/2023 Phillies L 7-5 Away Kyle Wright Michael Lorenzen 9/12/2023 Phillies W 7-6 Away Max Fried Zack Wheeler 9/13/2023 Phillies - Away Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/15/2023 Marlins - Away Bryce Elder Johnny Cueto 9/16/2023 Marlins - Away Spencer Strider Jesús Luzardo 9/17/2023 Marlins - Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies - Home Spencer Strider Michael Lorenzen 9/19/2023 Phillies - Home Max Fried Cristopher Sanchez

