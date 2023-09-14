In the contest between the Memphis Tigers and Navy Midshipmen on Thursday, September 14 at 7:30 PM, our projection model expects the Tigers to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Memphis vs. Navy Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (-14) Under (46.5) Memphis 31, Navy 11

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Tigers' implied win probability is 85.7%.

The Tigers have won once against the spread this season.

Memphis has a perfect 1-0 ATS record when playing as at least 14-point favorites.

The average total for Memphis games this season has been 57.5, 11 points higher than the total for this game.

Navy Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Midshipmen have a 19.0% chance to win.

The Midshipmen are winless against the spread so far this season (0-1-0).

Navy has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 14 points or more this year (0-1).

No Midshipmen one games with a set total this season have hit the over.

The average point total for Navy this season is three points higher than this game's over/under.

Tigers vs. Midshipmen 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Memphis 46.5 8.5 56 14 37 3 Navy 13.5 21 24 0 -- --

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.