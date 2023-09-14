Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Washington County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Washington County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Daniel Boone High School at Morristown-Hamblen High School West
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 14
- Location: Morristown, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Science Hill High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Daniel Boone High School at Elizabethton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocke County High School at David Crockett High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Jonesborough, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
