Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Bedford County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

The Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro, TN Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3

Class A - Middle Region - District 3 How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelbyville Central High School at Wilson Central High School