Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Bedford County, Tennessee? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

    • Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    The Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
    • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Shelbyville Central High School at Wilson Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
    • Location: Shelbyville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

