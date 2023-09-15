High school football action in Bledsoe County, Tennessee is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Bledsoe County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Bledsoe County High School at Wartburg Central High School