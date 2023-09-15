If you live in Blount County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Science Hill High School at Maryville High School

Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 15

5:45 PM CT on September 15 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Cleveland, TN

Cleveland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Alcoa High School at Austin-East High School