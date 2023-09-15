Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Blount County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Blount County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Blount County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Science Hill High School at Maryville High School
- Game Time: 5:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Maryville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Austin-East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
