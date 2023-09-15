Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Bradley County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
In Bradley County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.
Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walker Valley High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
