In Bradley County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

    Bradley County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Heritage High School at Bradley Central High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Cleveland, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Walker Valley High School at Ooltewah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Ooltewah, TN
    • Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

