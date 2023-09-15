Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Coffee County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Coffee County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Tullahoma High School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Fayetteville, TN

Fayetteville, TN Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 8

3A - Region 4 - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Coffee County Central High School