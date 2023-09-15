Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Crockett County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Crockett County, Tennessee has high school football matchups on the docket this week, and info on how to watch them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network!
Crockett County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Crockett County High School at Huntingdon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Huntingdon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
