Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cumberland County, Tennessee, there are exciting high school football games on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Meigs County High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crossville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Macon County High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
