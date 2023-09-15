Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
If you reside in Franklin County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Franklin County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Franklin County High School at Moore County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Lynchburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Franklin County High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Huntland School at Eagleville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
- Location: Eagleville, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
