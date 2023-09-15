Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Hamilton County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Tennessee This Week
Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Grace Christian Academy at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Boyd Buchanan School at Silverdale Baptist Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walker Valley High School at Ooltewah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Ooltewah, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Whitwell High School at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Red Bank High School at Signal Mountain Middle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Signal Mountain, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Howard School at Sequoyah High School - Madisonville
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Madisonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soddy-Daisy High School at Chattanooga Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harrison, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Tyner Academy at Brainerd High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on September 16
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.