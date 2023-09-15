Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Hardeman County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Hardeman County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Covington High School at Bolivar Central High School