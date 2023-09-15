Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wanting to watch this week's high school football games in Jefferson County, Tennessee? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.