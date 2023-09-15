Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Knox County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Knox County, Tennessee this week.
Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at Notre Dame High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Christian Academy of Knoxville at Lakeway Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alcoa High School at Austin-East High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chattanooga Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: AA - East Region
- How to Stream: Watch Here
