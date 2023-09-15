If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Loudon County, Tennessee this week, we've got the information here.

    • Loudon County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

    Oakdale School at Greenback School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Greenback, TN
    • Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Campbell County High School at Lenoir City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Lenoir City, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    TBD at Scott High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
    • Location: Huntsville, TN
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

