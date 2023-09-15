In Maury County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football games on the docket this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Maury County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Summit High School at Brentwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Brentwood, TN

Brentwood, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Zion Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Columbia, TN

Columbia, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Summertown High School at Mt. Pleasant High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Mount Pleasant, TN

Mount Pleasant, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 10

2A - Region 5 - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

Columbia Academy at Donelson Christian Academy