Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Morgan County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Oakdale School at Greenback School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Greenback, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunbright School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bledsoe County High School at Wartburg Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Wartburg, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
