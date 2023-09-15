If you're questioning how to stream this week's local high school football action in Morgan County, Tennessee, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Morgan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Oakdale School at Greenback School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15

7:00 PM ET on September 15 Location: Greenback, TN

Greenback, TN Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

1A - Region 2 - District 4 How to Stream: Watch Here

Sunbright School at Midway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15

7:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Kingston, TN

Kingston, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Bledsoe County High School at Wartburg Central High School