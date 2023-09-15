Tennessee High School Football Live Streams in Roane County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Roane County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be located below.
Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Rockwood High School at Oliver Springs High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Oliver Springs, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunbright School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Kingston, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Harriman High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
- Location: Harriman, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
