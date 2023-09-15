High school football competition in Rutherford County, Tennessee is happening this week, and information on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Central Magnet School at Sweetwater High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Sweetwater, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

The Webb School at Middle Tennessee Christian School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 3
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Siegel High School at Hendersonville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Hendersonville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Stewarts Creek High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Smyrna, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Rockvale High School at Riverdale High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Murfreesboro, TN
  • Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntland School at Eagleville High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Eagleville, TN
  • Conference: 1A - Region 5 - District 9
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

