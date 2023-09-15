High school football is on the schedule this week in Shelby County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15
  • Location: Knoxville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairley High School at Northpoint Christian School

  • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Southaven, MS
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Nashville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Lausanne Collegiate School at St. Benedict at Auburndale

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Cordova, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15
  • Location: Memphis, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

