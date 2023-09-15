High school football is on the schedule this week in Shelby County, Tennessee, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Briarcrest Christian School at Knoxville Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 15

6:30 PM ET on September 15 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairley High School at Northpoint Christian School

Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on September 15

6:55 PM CT on September 15 Location: Southaven, MS

Southaven, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

St. George's Independent School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Lausanne Collegiate School at St. Benedict at Auburndale

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Cordova, TN

Cordova, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ridgeway High School at Memphis University School