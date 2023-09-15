If you live in Wayne County, Tennessee and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Tennessee This Week

Wayne County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Collinwood High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 15

7:00 PM CT on September 15 Location: Bruceton, TN

Bruceton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Wayne County High School at McEwen High School